Salvation Army to host Thanksgiving meal for Tucson community

(Source: Tucson News Now)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Salvation Army’s Tucson Hospitality House will host their annual free Thanksgiving meal for the community on Thursday, Nov. 25.

About 100 local volunteers will help to prepare and cook the traditional Thanksgiving meal including turkeys and holiday sides. While guests enjoy their meal, they will be entertained by the singing and dancing group, “Kids Unlimited.”

Location: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church - 1145 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85719

  • There will be sit-down dine-in, drive thru, and walk up options this year.
  • We will also provide hand sanitizer and face masks. Salvation Army officers, volunteers and staff will all be wearing proper PPE, and hand sanitizing stations will be placed outside the building.
  • Dinner will begin from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This meal is for the people of Tucson.  We are so grateful for the support we received throughout the year,” said Captain Ellen, Salvation Army Tucson area coordinator.  “This meal is not just for the homeless, but for families and those alone on this day.”

For more information about the Thanksgiving meal, contact The Hospitality House at (520) 795-9671 or click here.

