Tucson police investigating fatal shooting

(WILX)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:22 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the 640 block of East 31st Street in Tucson after a man was reportedly shot and killed there on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

According to police, officers were called to the scene shortly before 6 p.m., where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man has since died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

