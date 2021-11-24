Advertise
UPDATE: Man charged after fatal shooting near Golf Links, Swan in Tucson

Kevin Holland faces a second-degree murder charge.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:22 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man faces charges after he allegedly shot and killed a man near Golf Links and Swan roads in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Tucson police arrested Kevin William Holland, 34, who now faces a second-degree murder charge.

Officers say they were called around 6 p.m. to a home in the 4600 block of East 31st Street, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and detained Holland.

Despite treating the wounded man at the scene, authorities say, he died there. Police identified him as 34-year-old Alberto Ledezma.

Detectives believe Ledezma had been visiting Holland when a fight broke out and shots were fired. Holland then called 911.

After his arrest, Holland was booked into the Pima County Jail, where he remained Wednesday, with bond set at $250,000.

