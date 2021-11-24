Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

UPDATE: Report of armed juvenile prompts PCSD response at Mountain View High

A report of an armed student led to a shelter-in-place at Mountain View High on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
A report of an armed student led to a shelter-in-place at Mountain View High on Tuesday, Nov. 23.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities were called to Mountain View High Tuesday, Nov. 23, following a report of a juvenile with a weapon.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies are investigating, but there is no active threat to the community.

A letter from the school to parents said administrators implemented a shelter-in-place at 1:30 p.m.

According to deputies, the juvenile was found in a desert area south of the school.

During the investigation, deputies say, they determined the juvenile was not a student at the school and no weapon was located. However, because of the disruption to the school and his non-student status, the juvenile was booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center.

Marana Unified School District spokeswoman Alli Benjamin said students were dismissed at the normal time and after-school activities, like sports, continued.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people reported getting sick at the Red Roof Inn.
UPDATE: Possible ‘foodborne incident’ leads to mass sickness at hotel in Tucson
Andrew Gonzalez, 17, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal...
Teen arrested after Sunday shooting on Tucson’s south side
23-year-old Haeleah Shae Lester
UPDATE: Suspect identified in fatal pedestrian collision
The Tucson Police Department said a man died after he was hit by a vehicle near South Sahuara...
UPDATE: TPD releases info on suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Tucson police investigating fatal shooting
FILE - Native American singer Joanne Shenandoah poses at the ancient Oneida Indian village site...
Joanne Shenandoah, celebrated Native American singer, dies
Tucson firing and hiring
Tucson city vaccine mandate gets 98% compliance
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
President, VP and spouses help food kitchen for holiday