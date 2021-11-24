UPDATE: Report of armed juvenile prompts PCSD response at Mountain View High

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities were called to Mountain View High Tuesday, Nov. 23, following a report of a juvenile with a weapon.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies are investigating, but there is no active threat to the community.

A letter from the school to parents said administrators implemented a shelter-in-place at 1:30 p.m.

According to deputies, the juvenile was found in a desert area south of the school.

During the investigation, deputies say, they determined the juvenile was not a student at the school and no weapon was located. However, because of the disruption to the school and his non-student status, the juvenile was booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center.

Marana Unified School District spokeswoman Alli Benjamin said students were dismissed at the normal time and after-school activities, like sports, continued.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.