Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Yuma official resigns after agreeing to guilty plea in crash

(kauz)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Yuma’s city administrator has resigned after agreeing to plead guilty to a misdemeanor in a crash originally charged as a hit-and-run.

City Administrator Philip Rodriguez submitted his resignation effective Jan. 22, according to a statement read by Mayor Doug Nicholls after a 3 1/2-hour closed-door meeting of the City Council.

Rodriguez declined to comment after the meeting but his resignation followed a June 3 crash that didn’t involve city vehicles but occurred during city business hours, the Yuma Sun reported.

According to court records, the Arizona Department of Public Safety cited Rodriguez following a two-vehicle, non-injury collision on Interstate 8. He was cited for failure to stop for a collision/failure to leave required information, a criminal traffic offense; false reporting to law enforcement, a criminal offense; and unsafe lane change, a civil traffic offense.

Rodriguez signed an agreement to plead guilty to failure to provide assistance. The agreement calls for dismissal of the original charges and for Rodriguez to pay a $460 fine with no jail time or probation.

However, the judge took the agreement under advisement after expressing concern that it did not provide restitution to the victim whose motor home was damaged, the Sun reported.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people reported getting sick at the Red Roof Inn.
UPDATE: Possible ‘foodborne incident’ leads to mass sickness at hotel in Tucson
A report of an armed student led to a shelter-in-place at Mountain View High on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
UPDATE: Report of armed juvenile prompts PCSD response at Mountain View High
Ciara Pineda, 16, was last seen on Oct. 23.
Teenage girl from Tucson missing since October
Tucson police investigating fatal shooting
One killed in crash on South Wilmot

Latest News

Pima County will sue the city of Tucson over its plan to raise water rates for customers in...
Pima County to sue Tucson over differential water rates
Drug causing a record-breaking spike in deaths nationwide
Tucson police seizing fentanyl at alarming rate
Alexis Figueroa, 24, is facing charges of burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a...
Man arrested following chase, shooting in Tucson
New Jersey authorities are investigating a gruesome incident that allegedly involved a father...
Man accused of killing daughter, injuring wife with baseball bat is found dead in N.J.