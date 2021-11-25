2-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being pulled from Phoenix pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 2-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being found in a pool at a Phoenix home Thursday morning.

Phoenix firefighters and police officers responded to a home near Seventh Street and Bethany Home Road around 10:30 a.m. The boy was pulled from the pool before responding crews arrived, but was unresponsive. Officials say it’s unclear how long the boy was underwater. The boy was taken to Phoenix Children’s in extremely critical condition.

It’s unclear how long the boy was in the pool or if there was a fence.

