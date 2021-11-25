Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Chicago mother fatally shot days after teen son’s slaying

Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday...
Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been shot and killed just steps away from a memorial to the 14-year-old son who was fatally shot over the weekend. Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related. Police say they have not made an arrest in either shooting that comes amid an increase in homicides both in the city at large and the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side where Tucker and her son were killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people reported getting sick at the Red Roof Inn.
UPDATE: Possible ‘foodborne incident’ leads to mass sickness at hotel in Tucson
A report of an armed student led to a shelter-in-place at Mountain View High on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
UPDATE: Report of armed juvenile prompts PCSD response at Mountain View High
Ciara Pineda, 16, was last seen on Oct. 23.
Teenage girl from Tucson missing since October
Kevin Holland faces a second-degree murder charge.
UPDATE: Man charged after fatal shooting near Golf Links, Swan in Tucson
One killed in crash on South Wilmot

Latest News

COVID generic
Health officials: COVID-19 surge filling Cochise County hospitals
Gifts were left across Colorado Springs on 11/23/21 by someone who goe by the name "Ugly...
Mystery ‘elf’ leaves cash, prizes to spread holiday cheer
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights
Salvation Army to host Thanksgiving meal for Tucson community