FACT FINDERS: How soon does the COVID booster reach peak protection?

By Wendi Redman
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:02 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are getting the COVID-19 booster shot, how long does it take before it really takes effect?

The latest data shows protection does not kick in instantly but it won’t be too long before you start to get some benefit.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says your immunity begins to rebound within days but you won’t reach peak protection for about two to four weeks. Dr. Elizabeth Connick, Chief of Infectious Diseases at the University of Arizona, is looking into the latest studies.

”You probably already have some good boosting at seven days but the amount of your response does increase over time. So, at one month, you have substantially more antibodies than you did at seven days,” she said.

Since we are one month out until Christmas, if you get your booster shot now, you should have good protection come Dec. 25.

KOLD Fact Finders: How soon do booster shots kick in?
