FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Giving thanks for cooler temperatures on this Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We have seen a warmer than normal November, so below-average temperatures has been a nice treat on this Thanksgiving. As the system that brought some rain overnight continues to push east, we could see another chance for rain Friday into Saturday. Temperatures begin to warm back up as we head into the weekend and that will be the trend for the final few days of November.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. 10% rain chance.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

