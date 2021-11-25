Gov. Ducey wishes Happy Thanksgiving to Arizonans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This Thanksgiving, Governor Doug Ducey reflecting on the “many blessings God gives us.”

In a statement, he says, “We express our gratitude to the frontline workers—who often work on holidays—for their around-the-clock commitment to protecting Arizonans’ health and safety. Service members, first responders, public safety professionals, caseworkers, medical professionals, and more.”

Wishing all Arizonans a safe, healthy and happy Thanksgiving! #AZThankful 🍂 pic.twitter.com/uMR1iQGcy4 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) November 25, 2021

The governor points out how health care workers and service members and others all help keep our communities moving forward.

“We recognize the countless individuals, families and organizations that embody Arizona’s giving spirit during the holiday season. From distributing meals at food banks to donating blood, bringing meals to seniors, leading reading time at the library and so much more, Arizonans are always ready to lend a helping hand.”

Governor Ducey says “Arizona is the greatest place to live, work, get an education and raise a family.”

He ends the statement by saying “I wish all Arizonans a safe, healthy and happy Thanksgiving. God bless you all.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.