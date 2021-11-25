Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Gov. Ducey wishes Happy Thanksgiving to Arizonans

Gov. Doug Ducey
Gov. Doug Ducey
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:12 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This Thanksgiving, Governor Doug Ducey reflecting on the “many blessings God gives us.”

In a statement, he says, “We express our gratitude to the frontline workers—who often work on holidays—for their around-the-clock commitment to protecting Arizonans’ health and safety. Service members, first responders, public safety professionals, caseworkers, medical professionals, and more.”

The governor points out how health care workers and service members and others all help keep our communities moving forward.

“We recognize the countless individuals, families and organizations that embody Arizona’s giving spirit during the holiday season. From distributing meals at food banks to donating blood, bringing meals to seniors, leading reading time at the library and so much more, Arizonans are always ready to lend a helping hand.”

Governor Ducey says “Arizona is the greatest place to live, work, get an education and raise a family.”

He ends the statement by saying “I wish all Arizonans a safe, healthy and happy Thanksgiving. God bless you all.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Holland faces a second-degree murder charge.
UPDATE: Man charged after fatal shooting near Golf Links, Swan in Tucson
Multiple people reported getting sick at the Red Roof Inn.
UPDATE: Possible ‘foodborne incident’ leads to mass sickness at hotel in Tucson
Ciara Pineda, 16, was last seen on Oct. 23.
Teenage girl from Tucson missing since October
Alexis Figueroa, 24, is facing charges of burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a...
Man arrested following chase, shooting in Tucson
The recall involves select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea and limited...
Country Time, Tang, Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea voluntarily recalled for potential presence of glass and metal

Latest News

Thanksgiving travel rush
Tucson International travel rush
“Thanksgiving grandma” Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton are celebrating their sixth Thanksgiving...
“Thanksgiving Grandma” & Jamal reflect on six-year tradition
KOLD Investigates: Supply chain crisis
KOLD Investigates: Local Impact of Supply Chain Crisis
Santa returns to Park Place Mall
Santa returns to Park Place Mall