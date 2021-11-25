Happy Thanksgiving from KOLD staff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thanksgiving is celebrated in several countries across the world. It started as a way to give thanks for all of the blessings from the year before.

Now, it’s considered a time to put life on pause, spend time with family and reflect on what you are grateful for. Many families have special traditions with their loved ones, so we decided to ask some of our KOLD staff about theirs.

“I am grateful to be able to celebrate the holidays this year with my family. 2020 was the first time we couldn’t all be together for the holidays,” KOLD News 13 morning anchor Angelica Carrillo said. “This year thanks to science, we are looking forward to celebrating safely and responsibly.”

She says every year before the family eats, they get in a circle and say a prayer. And for the Carrillo family, there are always special meals.

“My dad is a vegetarian so we always have a vegetable casserole with green chile called “pastel español,” Angelica said. “I grew up thinking it was a traditional side dish Thanksgiving, sometimes I like it more than the turkey!”

Angelica spending thanksgiving with her family in 2017. (Source: Angelica Carrillo)

Angelica says she is spending Thanksgiving with her immediate and extended family in Douglas. It will be the first time they’ve seen each other in more than two years, partially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you can’t tell already, family is very special to me,” Angelica said. “I’m grateful for when we can coordinate to be in the same place at once.”

Angelica and her boyfriend spending thanksgiving together during the pandemic. She says it was the first time attempting traditional dishes. (Source: Angelica Carrillo)

She is also looking forward to the future.

“I also look forward to the food and the lights,” Angelica said. “Seeing Christmas lights around this time of the year brings so much joy to my heart.”

Evening anchor Dan Marries says he is spending Thanksgiving with his three sons and is grateful for them. While they don’t have any traditions, he is looking forward to the small and intimate holiday.

“My favorite part of the season is the reminder to be thankful for what we have, our health, family, and work,” Marries said.

Most of the time, your favorite reporters and news anchors spend years away from their families. For some, it’s all in the hopes of gaining enough experience to one day work in their hometown. Well, that time is now for weekend anchor Mary Coleman.

“There is no other feeling like being back with the ones you love,” Mary said.

When together, the family watches Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade while making food, eating and of course, watching football.

“I am grateful for being able to spend this holiday season back home with my family after being away for so long,” Mary said.

Before coming home for the holiday's, Mary would spend special occasions with her dog Moscato. This picture was taken two years ago when she was working in California. (Source: Mary Coleman)

She loves the holiday season and the “magical feeling” that comes with it.

“There seems to be more unity around this time, that I wish we could feel year-round,” Mary said.

Like mentioned, time away from family is typical but that doesn’t make it easy. This is digital producer Mia Kortright’s first holiday season in Tucson.

“I am grateful to live in such a wonderful city,” Kortright said.

She moved to the area with her fiance and cat, Pippa, earlier this year. In the past, Mia has spent several years working Thanksgiving but says getting along with her coworkers has brought her great joy.

“We’ve had our cat since February, so it will be her first Thanksgiving and Christmas with us,” Mia said. “I’m also getting to celebrate in person with coworkers instead of just my fiancé and me.”

She says her favorite part of the holidays is the food and the comfort that comes with the season.

Anchor Wendi Redman also has a new addition to the family.

“This Thanksgiving is different because we have a new baby! This is Camelia’s first Thanksgiving,” Wendi said. “As for my other daughter, Jolie, this is probably the first Thanksgiving where she will understand a little bit about what’s going on.”

Growing up, she celebrated Canadian Thanksgiving in October and American Thanksgiving in November.

“I was born and raised in Canada but am also an American citizen, celebrating both Thanksgivings is a tradition I hope to pass along to my girls as well,” Wendi said.

She says the meaning of the holidays has changed since becoming a mom.

“It’s now seeing the girls’ faces as they get to experience the magic of the holidays,” Wendi said. “Everything is new to them and I’m just trying to take it all in because I know this time when they are young, will fly by.”

This is weekend anchor Shelby Trahan’s second Thanksgiving in Tucson. Like Mia and Mary, she has spent many holidays away from family, which has in-turned created her own traditions.

“I can’t have Thanksgiving without my grandmother’s cornbread dressing,” Shelby said. “So every year, even if I don’t have the whole dinner spread, I make that one dish and it’s like a piece of home is with me.”

When spending the holidays in Houston, it’s all about family time. Playing games like spades, and monopoly, watching movies together, or entertaining the kids.

“It’s a party, there is constant yelling and laughter filling the air,” Shelby said. “It’s honestly my favorite part about the holidays, catching a wiff of the food, hearing all of the conversations happening at once and seeing everyone enjoy themselves.”

While she misses her late grandmother, Shelby is grateful for her new angel watching over her. Along with the family and friends that bring her joy, and being able to go to work and continue learning every day.

But, regardless of who or how you spend the holidays, as long as you are doing something that brings you joy, the day is considered a success.

Happy Thanksgiving from the KOLD News 13 staff.

