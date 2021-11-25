Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Latest grab-and-run theft hits Southern California Nordstrom

Police said they responded to a theft at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Police said they responded to a theft at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.(Source: KABC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are hunting for thieves who rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store Wednesday night and ran off with pricey goods.

It’s the latest in a string of organized retail thefts that have hit high-end stores.

Police say five people entered the open Nordstrom shortly before 7 p.m. at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park.

They sprayed the security guard with a chemical and fled with expensive purses, police said.

On Monday, about 20 people smashed their way into another Nordstrom store at The Grove in Los Angeles and fled with about $5,000 worth of goods.

Similar grab-and-run thefts have plagued the San Francisco Bay Area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Holland faces a second-degree murder charge.
UPDATE: Man charged after fatal shooting near Golf Links, Swan in Tucson
Multiple people reported getting sick at the Red Roof Inn.
UPDATE: Possible ‘foodborne incident’ leads to mass sickness at hotel in Tucson
Ciara Pineda, 16, was last seen on Oct. 23.
Teenage girl from Tucson missing since October
Alexis Figueroa, 24, is facing charges of burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a...
Man arrested following chase, shooting in Tucson
Oro Valley police searching for runaway teen

Latest News

Thanksgiving travel rush
Tucson International travel rush
Police walk by an inflated helium balloon of Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, from the Star Wars...
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
Frozen turkeys sit in a refrigerated case inside a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill.,...
Will inflation stay on the menu this holiday season?