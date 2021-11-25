Advertise
Police searching for suspect in sexual assault near ASU campus in Tempe

(ASU)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona State University police are searching for the suspect in a reported sexual assault that occurred near the school’s campus early Wednesday morning.

According to a crime alert sent out by the university, there was a sexual assault reported on the north side of Tooker House, a co-ed residence hall for engineering students.

The Arizona Police Department confirmed it happened at about 2:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as a thin white male, between 5 feet, 6 inches, and 5 feet, 7 inches tall. According to ASUPD, he was last seen wearing a black or white sweatshirt with blue and white shorts.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call ASUPD at 480-965-7100.

