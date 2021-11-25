Advertise
Santa returns to Park Place Mall for holiday season

Kids lit up at the sight of Mr. Claus’ helper.
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s starting to look a lot more like Christmas pre-pandemic, as Santa has made his return to the mall.

“We are so excited to bring the kids to the mall this year, maybe get on his lap and tell him what they want for Christmas,” said grandparent Joan Lucas.

Taking photos with Santa looked a lot different last year. Some malls canceled it all together while others had the jolly man in red socially distanced behind plexi-glass. Cherry Hills Programs is in charge of the set and photos with Santa at Park Place Mall.

“We spent time strategizing our approach to recruitment earlier this year anticipating the potential challenges as we navigated into the holiday season,” Cherry HIlls Programs said in a statement.

With COVID in mind, the company launched several recruitment campaigns and tried to create a photo experience to match everyone’s comfort level. Guests can choose if they want to sit on his lap, next to him or social distance.

“It’s more exciting for my little cousins and family members to see Santa and take pictures with him,” said 14-year-old Ruby Alvarez.

It’s a holiday tradition that’s making the spirit of Christmas come alive.

“I hope everyone has a blessed, safe and healthy holiday season,” Lucas said.

It’s recommended to book a time slot with Santa in advance. However, walk-ups are accepted.

