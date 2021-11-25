Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

“Thanksgiving Grandma” & Jamal reflect on six-year tradition

“Thanksgiving grandma” Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton are celebrating their sixth Thanksgiving...
“Thanksgiving grandma” Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton are celebrating their sixth Thanksgiving together after the mistaken text she sent him about the holiday back in 2016.(Source: AZ Family)
By Briana Whitney
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (AZ Family) - It’s the Thanksgiving tradition that just doesn’t get old - not only to Arizonans but all around the world.

“Thanksgiving grandma” Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton are celebrating their sixth Thanksgiving together after she mistakenly texted him about the holiday back in 2016.

It’s a text that changed their lives and become a tale and tradition as old as time.

“It feels really good inside to know that I bring people joy,” said Jamal.

By now, the world knows the story - Wanda accidentally texted Jamal in 2016 for Thanksgiving dinner, thinking she texted her real grandson. That year they got together for the holiday, thinking it would be a one-time thing.

Now they count their blessings that it wasn’t. Now it’s a tradition that the world wants to know is continuing and needs to know updates on their lives.

“I’ve been asked that question so many times, and I give the answer that it’s just a feel-good story. There’s a lot, but people want a feel-good story,” said Wanda.

The two have celebrated more than just Thanksgiving together; Christmas, birthdays, and exciting new opportunities have come their way.

“All of this kind of helped me figure out what I wanted to do in life,” said Jamal. “I’m starting to pursue an acting career.”

This story almost never happened had Wanda not responded when Jamal jokingly said he’d come over for a Thanksgiving plate that first year. Yet here we are in 2021.

“I would have missed out on a wonderful relationship,” Wanda said. “I’ve changed my view so much on the younger generation, and now that I’ve reflected back on all these years, I didn’t change their life; they changed mine.”

For more on Wanda and Jamal’s six-year tradition, visit AZ Family.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Holland faces a second-degree murder charge.
UPDATE: Man charged after fatal shooting near Golf Links, Swan in Tucson
Multiple people reported getting sick at the Red Roof Inn.
UPDATE: Possible ‘foodborne incident’ leads to mass sickness at hotel in Tucson
Ciara Pineda, 16, was last seen on Oct. 23.
Teenage girl from Tucson missing since October
Alexis Figueroa, 24, is facing charges of burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a...
Man arrested following chase, shooting in Tucson
The recall involves select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea and limited...
Country Time, Tang, Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea voluntarily recalled for potential presence of glass and metal

Latest News

Thanksgiving travel rush
Tucson International travel rush
Gov. Doug Ducey
Gov. Ducey wishes Happy Thanksgiving to Arizonans
KOLD Investigates: Supply chain crisis
KOLD Investigates: Local Impact of Supply Chain Crisis
Santa returns to Park Place Mall
Santa returns to Park Place Mall