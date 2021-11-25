Wrong-way driver smashes into several vehicles in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wrong-way driver hit several vehicles on Loop 202 in Phoenix on Thursday, Nov. 25.

The wrong-way vehicle was heading east in the westbound lanes on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway, according to Arizona DPS.

The suspect vehicle hit an Arizona DPS cruiser and another vehicle and kept going. No one was injured in the first crash.

DPS said the vehicle continued on and hit a third vehicle. The second crash left some people with serious injuries, but DPS could not say how many.

According to AZ Family, the westbound lanes of Loop 202 were closed near Loop 101.

