Black Friday expected to make a comeback this year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s the return of Black Friday and retail experts predict in-person shopping to make a major comeback. COVID concerns kept many shoppers home last year but this season is looking to be much more normal.

“It’s probably going to be more busy this year,” said shopper Austin Ligon. “I think everyone is going to be out trying to get some good deals.”

Many shoppers are ready to bring back the tradition of early morning black Friday shopping.

“Looking for some TVs so maybe Walmart, Target, Best Buy,” said shopper Tony Harris.

The National Retail Federation predicts 51% more people will visit stores in-person compared to last year. Holiday shopping still looks different than years past when many stores opened their doors on Thanksgiving. Popular spots like Best Buy and Walmart remained closed today but Game Stop welcomed in eager customers.

“This is my first time skipping Thanksgiving dinner to get some deals right now,” said shopper Armand Corio.

He was one of many who waited in line for a doorbuster deal.

“Glad I could make it early,” he said. “I don’t have to make it out on Black Friday because I was about to stay up the whole night.”

Big Lots was also open on Thanksgiving.

“We’re doing some of our get ahead Black Friday, Happy Thanksgiving shopping,” said shopper Georgia Stone.

She took full advantage of the discounts.

“We live way out in Red Rock, so we thought to beat the crowds, I have a couple injuries, we thought to come out and do it early,” she said.

Whether you shop in-person, online or a combination of the two, retail experts expect this year’s holiday sales to be booming.

