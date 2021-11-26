Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Black Friday expected to make a comeback this year

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:40 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s the return of Black Friday and retail experts predict in-person shopping to make a major comeback. COVID concerns kept many shoppers home last year but this season is looking to be much more normal.

“It’s probably going to be more busy this year,” said shopper Austin Ligon. “I think everyone is going to be out trying to get some good deals.”

Many shoppers are ready to bring back the tradition of early morning black Friday shopping.

“Looking for some TVs so maybe Walmart, Target, Best Buy,” said shopper Tony Harris.

The National Retail Federation predicts 51% more people will visit stores in-person compared to last year. Holiday shopping still looks different than years past when many stores opened their doors on Thanksgiving. Popular spots like Best Buy and Walmart remained closed today but Game Stop welcomed in eager customers.

“This is my first time skipping Thanksgiving dinner to get some deals right now,” said shopper Armand Corio.

He was one of many who waited in line for a doorbuster deal.

“Glad I could make it early,” he said. “I don’t have to make it out on Black Friday because I was about to stay up the whole night.”

Big Lots was also open on Thanksgiving.

“We’re doing some of our get ahead Black Friday, Happy Thanksgiving shopping,” said shopper Georgia Stone.

She took full advantage of the discounts.

“We live way out in Red Rock, so we thought to beat the crowds, I have a couple injuries, we thought to come out and do it early,” she said.

Whether you shop in-person, online or a combination of the two, retail experts expect this year’s holiday sales to be booming.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Holland faces a second-degree murder charge.
UPDATE: Man charged after fatal shooting near Golf Links, Swan in Tucson
COVID test denied in Pima County
COVID test denied in Pima County
Multiple people reported getting sick at the Red Roof Inn.
UPDATE: Possible ‘foodborne incident’ leads to mass sickness at hotel in Tucson
Ciara Pineda, 16, was last seen on Oct. 23.
Teenage girl from Tucson missing since October
Alexis Figueroa, 24, is facing charges of burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a...
Man arrested following chase, shooting in Tucson

Latest News

Thanksgiving travel rush
Tucson International travel rush
Restaurants work around worker shortages
Working on Thanksgiving amid worker shortage
Holiday shopping behind in Tucson
Holiday shopping behind in Tucson
Restaurants work around worker shortages
Restaurants work around worker shortages