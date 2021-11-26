Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Councilman: At least one person shot at crowded North Carolina mall

Three people have been shot at a shopping mall in North Carolina.
Three people have been shot at a shopping mall in North Carolina.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A city councilman says at least one person was shot during an apparent fight Friday at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.

Police said in the late afternoon that there was no further threat to the public.

Durham City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told multiple news outlets at least one person had been shot at The Streets at Southpoint mall Friday.

He said he had spoken to the police chief. It wasn’t immediately clear how badly the person was wounded.

WRAL-TV showed traffic snarled around the mall, with lines of cars trying to exit the parking lot, and numerous police cars with lights flashing outside a department store.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wrong-way driver hit several vehicles on Loop 202 in Phoenix on Thursday, Nov. 25.
Wrong-way driver smashes into several vehicles in Phoenix
COVID test denied in Pima County
COVID test denied in Pima County
KOLD Fact Finders: How soon do booster shots kick in?
FACT FINDERS: How soon does the COVID booster reach peak protection?
Jade Inniss was last seen on Nov. 22, along with Isabelle Kring.
Pima County deputies looking for missing teen
Oro Valley police searching for runaway teen

Latest News

Thanksgiving travel rush
Tucson International travel rush
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Black Friday is back, but it’s not what it used to be
Tucson detective dies unexpectedly
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being...
Legendary Broadway songwriter Stephen Sondheim dies at 91