FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures return for the final stretch of November

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hopefully you’re enjoying these average temperatures, because they’re going to be short lived! A quick system will move in from the south bringing a rain chance to Cochise county overnight into Saturday morning. After that moves out, temperatures begin to warm back up to almost 80 degrees to kick off December!

TONIGHT: Some clouds with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

