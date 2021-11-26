FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures return for the final stretch of November
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hopefully you’re enjoying these average temperatures, because they’re going to be short lived! A quick system will move in from the south bringing a rain chance to Cochise county overnight into Saturday morning. After that moves out, temperatures begin to warm back up to almost 80 degrees to kick off December!
TONIGHT: Some clouds with overnight lows in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
