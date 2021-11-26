FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming back up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hopefully you’re enjoying these average temperatures, because they’re going to be short lived! A quick system will move in from the south bringing a rain chance to Cochise county overnight tonight into Saturday morning. After that moves out, temperatures begin to warm back up to almost 80 degrees to kick off December!

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Some clouds with overnight lows in the mid 40s. 30% rain chance east of Tucson.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.