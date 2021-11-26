Injuries reported in multiple-vehicle crash on Orange Grove near I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Orange Grove Road near Interstate 10 on Friday, Nov. 26.

The Northwest Fire District said injuries were reported in the accident.

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

The Marana PD said the westbound lanes of Orange Grove were closed from Thornydale to I-10 as of 12 p.m. The eastbound lanes Orange Grove from I-10 is also closed.

