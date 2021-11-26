Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Legendary Broadway songwriter Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

FILE - This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being...
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being awarded the Freedom of the City of London at a ceremony at the Guildhall in London.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:46 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Stephen Sondheim, one of the most prolific composers and lyricists, died Friday. He was 91.

Sondheim’s close friend, lawyer F. RIchard Pappas, reported Sondheim’s death to the New York Times, saying it was sudden. Pappas said Sondheim had enjoyed Thanksgiving with friends the day before.

Sondheim’s contributions to the Broadway legacy include such huge hits as “West Side Story,” “Gypsy,” and “Company.”

His shows one three Tony Awards. Sondheim also won a Pulitzer Prize and in 2015, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wrong-way driver hit several vehicles on Loop 202 in Phoenix on Thursday, Nov. 25.
Wrong-way driver smashes into several vehicles in Phoenix
COVID test denied in Pima County
COVID test denied in Pima County
KOLD Fact Finders: How soon do booster shots kick in?
FACT FINDERS: How soon does the COVID booster reach peak protection?
Jade Inniss was last seen on Nov. 22, along with Isabelle Kring.
Pima County deputies looking for missing teen
Oro Valley police searching for runaway teen

Latest News

Thanksgiving travel rush
Tucson International travel rush
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Black Friday is back, but it’s not what it used to be
Tucson detective dies unexpectedly
Three people have been shot at a shopping mall in North Carolina.
Councilman: At least one person shot at crowded North Carolina mall