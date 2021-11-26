One killed in crash near Broadway and Kolb in Tucson

Advertise
A man died and a woman is fighting for her life following a two-vehicle crash near Broadway and Kolb in Tucson early Wednesday, Nov. 24.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died and a woman is fighting for her life following a two-vehicle crash near Broadway and Kolb in Tucson early Wednesday, Nov. 24.

The Tucson Police Department said Xavier Gonzalez-Mercado, 23, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Broadway when his vehicle hit another car.

Gonzalez-Mercado died and a female passenger in his vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to the TPD.

The investigation is ongoing but the TPD said “interviews in conjunction with roadway evidence have determined that driving on the wrong side of the road by Gonzalez-Mercado is the major contributing factor in the collision.”

