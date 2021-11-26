Advertise
Pima County deputies looking for missing teen

Jade Inniss was last seen on Nov. 22, along with Isabelle Kring.
Jade Inniss was last seen on Nov. 22, along with Isabelle Kring.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 14-year-old girl disappeared earlier this week.

Deputies said on Thursday, Nov. 25 Jade Inniss was first reported missing on Nov. 22 to Oro Valley police, but the case was transferred to PCSD.

Family members say she was last seen with Isabelle Kring, also 14, at Canyon Del Oro High School.

Oro Valley asked for the public’s help in finding Isabelle on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 520-882-7463 or visiting 88-CRIME.org.

