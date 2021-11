TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a body was found on Friday, Nov. 26.

According to Officer Frank Magos, officers were called at 9:12 a.m. about a deceased person near Oracle Road and Drachman Street, where they found the man’s body.

TPD did not specify the man’s cause or manner of death.

