Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

For Sears and Kmart, this could be the final holiday shopping season

The number of full-line Sears and Kmart stores have dwindled since the companies merged in 2005.
The number of full-line Sears and Kmart stores have dwindled since the companies merged in 2005.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:54 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This could be the last Black Friday ever for two of America’s iconic retail brands - Sears and Kmart.

When the two historic brands merged in 2005, there were 3,500 stores nationwide.

But now you’ll only find 21 full-line Sears stores left in the mainland U.S. and just six Kmarts.

Retail experts predict those numbers will be down to zero soon, but the big box retailers are not alone.

Lord and Taylor completely folded during the pandemic, and JCPenney was forced into bankruptcy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID test denied in Pima County
COVID test denied in Pima County
A wrong-way driver hit several vehicles on Loop 202 in Phoenix on Thursday, Nov. 25.
Wrong-way driver smashes into several vehicles in Phoenix
KOLD Fact Finders: How soon do booster shots kick in?
FACT FINDERS: How soon does the COVID booster reach peak protection?
Jade Inniss was last seen on Nov. 22, along with Isabelle Kring.
Pima County deputies looking for missing teen
Oro Valley police searching for runaway teen

Latest News

Thanksgiving travel rush
Tucson International travel rush
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?
Some indigenous people observed a National Day of Mourning at Plymouth Rock, Mass., on...
National Day of Mourning observed at Plymouth Rock
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa