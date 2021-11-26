Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:20 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy.

But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers’ minds.

Buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains and substantial savings, customers are returning to stores and splurging on all types of items.

But the spike has also resulted in limited selection across the board as suppliers and retailers have been caught flat-footed.

Shortages of shipping containers and truckers have helped to delay deliveries, while inflation continues to creep.

The combination of higher prices and lack of inventory could make for a less festive mood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Holland faces a second-degree murder charge.
UPDATE: Man charged after fatal shooting near Golf Links, Swan in Tucson
COVID test denied in Pima County
COVID test denied in Pima County
Multiple people reported getting sick at the Red Roof Inn.
UPDATE: Possible ‘foodborne incident’ leads to mass sickness at hotel in Tucson
Ciara Pineda, 16, was last seen on Oct. 23.
Teenage girl from Tucson missing since October
Alexis Figueroa, 24, is facing charges of burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a...
Man arrested following chase, shooting in Tucson

Latest News

Thanksgiving travel rush
Tucson International travel rush
The National Retail Federation expects record holiday shopping this year.
Black Friday: boom or bust?
More shoppers expected this holiday season
Black Friday expected to make a comeback this year
Restaurants work around worker shortages
Working on Thanksgiving amid worker shortage