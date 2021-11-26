Tucson detective dies unexpectedly

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are mourning after one of their own passed away early Friday, Nov. 26.

According to authorities, Detective Jason Southard has been hospitalized for a medical condition when he died.

Southard joined TPD in 2004, where he served for nearly two decades. Police say he was regarded as an excellent and respected trainer at the police academy, and had a compassionate, caring nature while working as a detective.

The TPD asked that community members keep his family, friends and colleagues in their thoughts.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Southard’s family.

