UArizona investigating robbery near Yuma Hall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after, they say, an armed robbery took place on the University of Arizona’s campus.

University police say someone was robbed at gunpoint near Yuma Hall, which the school describes as a small dorm.

Officers described the suspect as a man in his 20s, standing at 5′10 and wearing a black hoodie.

The suspect ran west on University Boulevard, police say.

