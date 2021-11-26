Advertise
UArizona investigating robbery near Yuma Hall

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:19 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after, they say, an armed robbery took place on the University of Arizona’s campus.

University police say someone was robbed at gunpoint near Yuma Hall, which the school describes as a small dorm.

Officers described the suspect as a man in his 20s, standing at 5′10 and wearing a black hoodie.

The suspect ran west on University Boulevard, police say.

