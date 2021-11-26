Advertise
Working on Thanksgiving amid worker shortage

By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:32 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Thanksgiving is a time where we gather around the table with family, friends and plates full of food.

Many stores and restaurants are closed to give workers the opportunity to do just that. While other places are open but face a worker shortage.

As you can imagine, getting extra help during the holidays can be a struggle. But the Views Restaurant was not letting that get in the way of your turkey dinner.

Whether you dined in or picked up, Thanksgiving dinner was made possible by the hustle and bustle of these workers.

“For Thanksgiving it is a volunteer day,” said The Views Restaurant manager Errick Dean Owens.

His employees are only working because they want to, he says.

“A lot of us pushed back our holiday plans just so we can be open and available for the community,” said Chef Azura Romero.

Owens said they have had a worker shortage, but their guests have supported him and his employees during it.

“And we can stay open short-staffed because they are willing to wait that extra 5 to 10 minutes,” said Owens.

The gratitude continues inside the kitchen as they are thankful to be serving on Thanksgiving.

“We are available for some of the people who may not have family,” said Romero.

“I love it. Customer service, taking care of somebody...It is like bringing someone into your home. They are our guests,” said Owens.

