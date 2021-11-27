Baby announcement goes viral

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A kiss cam at a basketball game, turned into a baby announcement. at an Orlando Magic game.

Taylor Baily found out she was pregnant a few days ago and decided to surprise her husband James. She said, he has always dreamed of being told about their baby in a “cool way.” So the mom-to-be chose the kiss cam at the Magic game.

“When I looked up and saw the writing at the bottom that’s just when my jaw dropped and it was just such a whirlwind of emotions at that point,” exclaimed James.

James was incredibly happy and shocked. The moment was even featured on Sports Center. So word to family and friends traveled fast.

