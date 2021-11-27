Advertise
Baby announcement goes viral

Taylor Baily found out she was pregnant a few days ago and decided to surprise her husband James.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A kiss cam at a basketball game, turned into a baby announcement. at an Orlando Magic game.

Taylor Baily found out she was pregnant a few days ago and decided to surprise her husband James. She said, he has always dreamed of being told about their baby in a “cool way.” So the mom-to-be chose the kiss cam at the Magic game.

“When I looked up and saw the writing at the bottom that’s just when my jaw dropped and it was just such a whirlwind of emotions at that point,” exclaimed James.

James was incredibly happy and shocked. The moment was even featured on Sports Center. So word to family and friends traveled fast.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

