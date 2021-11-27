Business booms for local pie shop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving, the line of cars at Sydney’s Sweet Shoppe wrapped around the parking lot.

“Every single year thanksgiving is the busiest time of the year for us,” said Sydney Adams, the owner of Sydney’s Sweet Shoppe.

Business is thriving for the local shop but, like most they have had to make adjustments for changes in the supply chain.

“Because of the shortages that have happened this year we were prepping months and months in advance,” said Adams.

They started ordering cans of pumpkin much before thanksgiving pie crossed the minds of most Tucsonans so that that could ensure everyone who wanted a pie could get one.

“We get to be on other peoples tables for dessert and that’s tremendous,” said Adams.

In 2018, she learned how to make a pie crust from her grandmother. Now, three years later, her grandmothers recipes were the cherry on top of Thanksgiving celebrations of hundreds of southern Arizona families, Adams says that is an honor.

“Having the entire community time after time continue to support you and buy your product and share it with others, there’s no batter feeling,” said Adams.

And as Adams’ business booms, she wants it to be an example for other women of color that they too can be successful entrepreneurs.

“You never stop hustling and striving, you can do anything that you put your mind to,” said Adams. “I’m a black woman I own a business and the sky is not the limit.”

Adams says this year, pumpkin was the most popular flavor followed by Dutch apple.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.