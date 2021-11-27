Christmas tree shortage hits southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - ‘Tis the season where families pick out the perfect Christmas tree. It usually not on the level of Clark Griswald so you end up buying from a tree lot or an artificial tree from a store. But no matter where it is from, it will cost you.

Valley View Christmas Trees sell around 600 trees every year.

“We have the Noble firs, Douglas firs, and grands,” said sales associate Ken Lynn.

Lynn said they are from Oregon.

“But right now, we have plenty of trees, but it could get us later on.”

There are several reasons for the tree shortage.

“Had a lot of bad weather,” said Lynn.

It is also pricey to ship the trees from the Pacific Northwest to Arizona.

“Gas prices hiked and that affects every business.”

The prices at Valley View have increased this year between 8% and 12%.

“We have to pass it along to the consumer. It is not too bad, but it is going to get worse.”

There is also a shortage of fake trees as well.

The supply is there but it is not exactly here. Artificial trees are sitting on these ships off the coast of Southern California.

“Every day is a fight to get containers. So, we are fighting against toy manufacturers, electronic

manufacturers to get the containers. We have to pay a lot more for those containers,” said CEO of National Tree Company Chris Butler.

Butler said companies are paying 10 times more this year compared to last year, just to bring

products over the ocean.

“Because of that, we are having to pass on some of those price increases to the consumer,” said Butler.

Which means tacking on an extra 20% to 25% to the price tag.

Businesses suggest buying your real or fake tree now while they are in stock.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.