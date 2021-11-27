Families of those killed in Pima County Jail will hold vigil

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Families of those killed in the Pima County Jail will hold a vigil to demand action. So far this year, nine inmates have died in the Pima County Jail. PCSD told KOLD News 13, that is a ten-year high. A coalition of friends and family of inmates are calling for the old order of things to change.

The vigil is set to start at 5:30 Saturday evening at the Pima County Detention Complex on Silverlake Road.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.