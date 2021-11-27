Advertise
Families of those killed in Pima County Jail will hold vigil

So far this year, nine inmates have died in the Pima County Jail.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Families of those killed in the Pima County Jail will hold a vigil to demand action. So far this year, nine inmates have died in the Pima County Jail. PCSD told KOLD News 13, that is a ten-year high. A coalition of friends and family of inmates are calling for the old order of things to change.

The vigil is set to start at 5:30 Saturday evening at the Pima County Detention Complex on Silverlake Road.

