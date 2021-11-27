FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry conditions for the rest of November
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions into next week with temperatures warming to above normal levels to close out November.
TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the 40s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
