FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry conditions for the rest of November

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions into next week with temperatures warming to above normal levels to close out November.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

