Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry conditions for the rest of November

Weather Photo
Weather Photo(KOLD)
By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions into next week with temperatures warming to above normal levels to close out November.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on Orange Grove Road near Interstate 10 on...
Injuries reported in three-vehicle crash on Orange Grove near I-10
Jason Southard had been with the TPD for 17 years.
Tucson detective dies unexpectedly
Police: Body found on Tucson’s west side
A man died and a woman is fighting for her life following a two-vehicle crash near Broadway and...
Man killed and woman fighting for life following crash near Broadway, Kolb in Tucson
A wrong-way driver hit several vehicles on Loop 202 in Phoenix on Thursday, Nov. 25.
Wrong-way driver smashes into several vehicles in Phoenix

Latest News

KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures return for the final stretch of November
KOLD 10 p.m. forecast Nov. 26, 2021
KOLD 10 P.M. FORECAST NOV. 26, 2021
KOLD evening forecast Nov. 26, 2021
KOLD evening forecast Nov. 26, 2021
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, November 26th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming back up!