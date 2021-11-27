Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heading into yet another dry and warm stretch of weather as we close out November

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will be running 10 degrees above normal through the upcoming work week and for the final few days of the month. On average, Tucson receives 0.56′' of rain in November. At this point, we have recorded 0,01′' and it looks like that’s how we will end the month.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

