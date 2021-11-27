Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

At least 1 injured in shooting at mall in Tacoma, Washington

Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.
Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:33 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said at least one person was struck and injured at the Tacoma Mall.

The News Tribune reports people called 911 just after 7 p.m. Friday to say multiple shots were fired.

Hundreds of shoppers sheltered in place or hid inside stores, which immediately went into lockdown.

More than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood, Puyallup and the Washington State Patrol are on scene.

The Tacoma Mall is the city’s largest shopping mall, with more than 100 stores.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wrong-way driver hit several vehicles on Loop 202 in Phoenix on Thursday, Nov. 25.
Wrong-way driver smashes into several vehicles in Phoenix
Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on Orange Grove Road near Interstate 10 on...
Injuries reported in three-vehicle crash on Orange Grove near I-10
COVID test denied in Pima County
COVID test denied in Pima County
Jason Southard had been with the TPD for 17 years.
Tucson detective dies unexpectedly
KOLD Fact Finders: How soon do booster shots kick in?
FACT FINDERS: How soon does the COVID booster reach peak protection?

Latest News

Thanksgiving travel rush
Tucson International travel rush
Christmas Tree Shortage
Christmas tree shortage hits southern Arizona
Trying times for Christmas tree shoppers
Trying times for Christmas tree shoppers
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being...
Renowned composer Stephen Sondheim dies at 91