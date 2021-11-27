Local businesses see boost as supply chain crisis continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year, but more shoppers are seeing empty shelves this year.

The national supply chain issue is leaving some holiday gifts and goods in short supply.

This Black Friday local shops on Historic 4th Avenue were packed. Shopping local is putting many shopper’s minds at ease and saving Christmas.

“Everything is handmade here and we try to use sustainable material as much as possible. We aren’t as in big a pinch, but we’re hoping people really come out and shop local and support all the local makers this town has,” Libby Tobey, owner of Pop-Cycle says.

Pop-Cycle is just one local business seeing a boost. Their inventory features more than 100 local artists.

“You’re getting a one of a kind, unique gift, from all different price points and all different makers and it just means so much more to the Tucson community when you’re shopping local,” Tobey said.

Some shoppers flooded these local businesses after striking out at chain stores.

“We’ve definitely seen some cool handmade stuff from local people that we’ve seen. They’ve actually got cooler stuff, I think,” Shopper Taylor Drew said.

On Small Business Saturday, one Tucsonan is kicking off their business just in time for the holidays. Lesleigh Muldrow, owner of Cocoa’s Easts and Treats, will be cooking up holiday gifts for Tucson’s furry friends.

“It’s surreal, I’m still in shock, just taking it all in. I’m just taking it one minute, second, day at a time,” Muldrow said.

Part of her mission is to create treats and food for animals with health issues.

“I just knew that it was time that I needed to do something,” she said.

Susan Allen, owner of the Foothills Happy Hour Market, helped her get her start. The community market helps new small businesses owners get their name out there.

“We are able to give local entrepreneurs, who are big in talent and short on finances, the opportunity to have their dream come true and start their business,” Allen said.

You can find more information about the Foothills Happy Hour Market here .

On Sunday, the 5th annual Made in Tucson Market is happening right here on 4th avenue. The event will feature over 100 Tucson artists and makers. You can find more information here .

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.