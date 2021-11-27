Security on rise during holidays and smash-and-grab thefts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The National Retail Federation guesses nearly 160 million people will be shopping this holiday weekend both in person and online. But, with an increase in shoppers and travelers comes an increase in need for security.

A Nordstrom in California and a string of other stores hit in Thanksgiving week smash-and-grab mass thefts. It’s an uneasy feeling for retailers, but for security operators, it’s a big increase in demand.

“This year we have definitely had an increase in clients asking for additional services. Not only our regular clients, but new clients have reached out to us to ensure that their properties or their areas are secure,” said Luis Garcia, the director of operations at Pro One Security. “In total, between Phoenix and Tucson, we’ve hired and borrowed about 50 people just to ensure that we meet the manpower that’s being requested of us from all of our clients.”

While they said there is normally an increase in business this time of year, this is almost a ten percent spike. As more people are out shopping, more people are traveling, and more people are on edge, retailers aren’t taking the chance without heightened security measures.

Thieves have more opportunities during the holidays to grab items, sell them online or at other outlets and struggling police forces may not have the time to be able to dedicate to petty thefts.

“Currently one of our biggest clients is dealing with people going in the store, grabbing what they can, and running out the emergency exits. Now it’s not as big as what’s happening in other parts of the nation, but it is a big issue,” said Garcia.

