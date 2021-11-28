Advertise
Arizona State runs away from Arizona in second half of Territorial Cup

(Photos courtesy: Arizona Athletics and College Football News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Jayden Daniels accounted for three touchdowns, Jack Jones returned an interception 87 yards for a touchdown and Arizona State beat rival Arizona 38-15 Saturday afternoon in the Territorial Cup.

The Sun Devils (8-4) won in a blowout a year ago, but needed a big second half in the rematch to pull away.

Daniels threw for two touchdowns and ran for a 48-yard score, sending Arizona State to its fifth straight win in the series.

Arizona wanted a bit of revenge after losing 70-7 at home to Arizona State last season.

The Wildcats (1-11) moved the ball well in the first half and Will Plummer had a career day, throwing for 346 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona lost its payback bid by struggling in the red zone and with too many costly mistakes.

