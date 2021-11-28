Arizona State runs away from Arizona in second half of Territorial Cup

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Jayden Daniels accounted for three touchdowns, Jack Jones returned an interception 87 yards for a touchdown and Arizona State beat rival Arizona 38-15 Saturday afternoon in the Territorial Cup.

The Sun Devils (8-4) won in a blowout a year ago, but needed a big second half in the rematch to pull away.

Daniels threw for two touchdowns and ran for a 48-yard score, sending Arizona State to its fifth straight win in the series.

Arizona wanted a bit of revenge after losing 70-7 at home to Arizona State last season.

The Wildcats (1-11) moved the ball well in the first half and Will Plummer had a career day, throwing for 346 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona lost its payback bid by struggling in the red zone and with too many costly mistakes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)