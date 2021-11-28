Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Feds apprehend stowaway on flight from Guatemala to Miami

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:07 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities have taken into custody a 26-year-old man who apparently stowed away in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines flight that arrived at Miami International Airport.

The man was in the wheel well area when the flight arrived from Guatemala City, Guatemala, at 10:06 a.m. Saturday.

Law enforcement authorities met the plane due to a security issue.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release.

The agency says he was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The news release didn’t say whether he will face any charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business booms at Sydney's Sweet Shoppe
Business booming for Tucson-area pie shop
Police: Body found on Tucson’s west side
Jason Southard had been with the TPD for 17 years.
Detective with Tucson Police Department dies unexpectedly
The Tucson Police Department said David Alan Ruben, 74, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on East 22nd Street in Tucson
Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on Orange Grove Road near Interstate 10 on...
Injuries reported in three-vehicle crash on Orange Grove near I-10

Latest News

Thanksgiving travel rush
Tucson International travel rush
The earthquake struck in northern Peru on Sunday morning.
USGS: Magnitude-7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Toddler missing after father’s truck found in Indiana river