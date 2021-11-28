Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: If you have family in town for Thanksgiving weekend, it’s going to be hard for them to head home with this perfect stretch of weather

KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The weather pattern remains sunny, warm and dry all across the state as an upper level ridge dominates the forecast. High temperatures will hover right around 80 degrees for much of the upcoming work week. No rain as we head into December.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

