FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures above average

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry, warm weather is expected for much of the upcoming week. Breezy east winds will be around today as temperatures rise several degrees above average where they will remain through late next week.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.