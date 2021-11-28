Man killed in single-vehicle crash on East 22nd Street in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Tucson on Friday, Nov. 26.

The Tucson Police Department said David Alan Ruben, 74, was driving on East 22nd Street near Euclid Avenue when he lost control and hit a railroad crossing pole.

Ruben’s vehicle flipped and he was killed. While the investigation in ongoing, the TPD said no charges or citations are expected.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.