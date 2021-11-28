Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Man killed in single-vehicle crash on East 22nd Street in Tucson

The Tucson Police Department said David Alan Ruben, 74, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
The Tucson Police Department said David Alan Ruben, 74, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, Nov. 26.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:19 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Tucson on Friday, Nov. 26.

The Tucson Police Department said David Alan Ruben, 74, was driving on East 22nd Street near Euclid Avenue when he lost control and hit a railroad crossing pole.

Ruben’s vehicle flipped and he was killed. While the investigation in ongoing, the TPD said no charges or citations are expected.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on Orange Grove Road near Interstate 10 on...
Injuries reported in three-vehicle crash on Orange Grove near I-10
Jason Southard had been with the TPD for 17 years.
Detective with Tucson Police Department dies unexpectedly
Police: Body found on Tucson’s west side
A man died and a woman is fighting for her life following a two-vehicle crash near Broadway and...
Man killed and woman fighting for life following crash near Broadway, Kolb in Tucson
A wrong-way driver hit several vehicles on Loop 202 in Phoenix on Thursday, Nov. 25.
Wrong-way driver smashes into several vehicles in Phoenix

Latest News

Thanksgiving travel rush
Tucson International travel rush
With a 38-15 victory Saturday afternoon, Arizona State has won five straight over rival Arizona.
Arizona State runs away from Arizona in second half of Territorial Cup
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World on alert as UK reports cases of omicron COVID variant
Jason Southard had been with the TPD for 17 years.
Detective with Tucson Police Department dies unexpectedly