Tucson firefighters battle early morning apartment blaze

Tucson Fire & South Tucson Fire battle apartment blaze.
Tucson Fire & South Tucson Fire battle apartment blaze.(Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -According to the Tucson Fire Department, firefighters responded to an apartment fire at 4:45 Sunday morning in the 3000 block of S. 6th Ave.,

They assisted South Tucson Fire. Together, they were able to confine the fire to a bottom floor apartment before it spread to neighboring units, controlling it in less than 15 minutes.

No injuries have been reported. STFD is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

