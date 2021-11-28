Tucson firefighters battle early morning apartment blaze

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -According to the Tucson Fire Department, firefighters responded to an apartment fire at 4:45 Sunday morning in the 3000 block of S. 6th Ave.,

They assisted South Tucson Fire. Together, they were able to confine the fire to a bottom floor apartment before it spread to neighboring units, controlling it in less than 15 minutes.

No injuries have been reported. STFD is handling the investigation.

