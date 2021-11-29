Authorities respond to shooting at high school in Arizona

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are responding to a shooting at a high school in Arizona on Monday, Nov. 29.

The Phoenix Police Department said one teen was injured at Cesar Chavez High.

The teen’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to the PPD.

The PPD said while it is not an active shooter incident and officers are “working to safely clear the campus of the rest of the students.”

