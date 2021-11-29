Christmas tree farm opens in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The holiday season is upon us and this year, families can visit an old-fashioned Christmas tree farm, Santa Marana Christmas Tree Ranch, in southern Arizona.

“In a couple years as our crop grows, we will give you a saw and you can go cut it down to do it the old-fashioned Christmas way,” said owner Troy Yahraes.

He and his wife noticed Arizona didn’t have many places where families can pick live Christmas trees. They decided to open Santa Marana Christmas Tree Ranch this year. The National Christmas Tree Association shows just two other tree farms in the state.

”It’s been overwhelming with the people coming here,” he said. “They’re from Oregon, New York, they’ve just moved here and are used to buying trees in the wild country and not getting that here so they’re having a blast.”

They sell three to four foot Sonoran Pine trees grown on the ranch and precut trees from Oregon. Growing their own trees has helped them keep up with high demand as many other businesses deal inventory issues amid a Christmas tree shortage. Yahraes said the trees they grow can reach up to forty feet once they’re full grown.

The Almandos family is thrilled to visit a place that allows them to support local and continue their family tradition.

“A new tree every year and then we pick a new ornament as a family,” said Livia Almandos.

This year is extra special because Almandos said their family from Mexico will be able to visit with the border reopening.

“We will get to see them and celebrate more this year,” she said. “The gathering, going out and being able to be in a public place is a big deal.”

The tree farm has a free fair the first Sunday of each month with 50 vendors, food trucks a petting zoo and live music. For more information, click here .

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.