Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Father held after 4 children, grandmother slain in California

The children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them and their grandmother.
The children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them and their grandmother.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four children and their grandmother have been found shot to death in a Southern California home, and the children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them.

The victims were found Sunday night in a home in the city of Lancaster in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department statement says deputies found a woman, a girl and three boys with gunshot wounds, and paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.

The department says the children’s father showed up at the Lancaster sheriff’s station and was arrested on suspicion of five murders after being interviewed by detectives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident with off-duty Tucson police officer under investigation
Tucson Fire & South Tucson Fire battle apartment blaze.
Tucson firefighters battle early morning apartment blaze
The Tucson Police Department said David Alan Ruben, 74, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on East 22nd Street in Tucson
UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal October shooting
Business booms at Sydney's Sweet Shoppe
Business booming for Tucson-area pie shop

Latest News

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial...
Wall Street steadies following omicron slide; stocks rise
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he...
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO
The omicron variant was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa, and much about it...
COVID’s ‘not done with us’: Nations rush to contain omicron
FILER - This is a 1974 file photo showing golfer Lee Elder. Lee Elder was already 40 years old...
Lee Elder, first Black golfer to play Masters, dies at age 87
Incident with off-duty Tucson police officer under investigation