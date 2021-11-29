Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer than average weather continues!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The weather pattern remains sunny, warm and dry all across the state as an upper level ridge dominates the forecast. High temperatures will hover right around 80 degrees for much of the upcoming work week, which is more than 10 degrees above average. No rain as we head into December.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

