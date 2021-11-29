Advertise
Incident with off-duty Tucson police officer under investigation

(Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:56 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Tucson police, an incident with an off-duty police officer is currently under investigation.

Officials say that on Sunday, Nov. 14, the officer was involved in an incident with people at a local restaurant and took two people to the ground and tried to restrain them.

Police say the matter is under “administrative investigation by the department,” and it will also be reviewed by the Pima County Attorney’s Office. This will determine whether any criminal charges will be issued.

The incident was captured on cellphone video, and officials say it will be considered as part of both investigations along with witness statements.

TPD has not released the video associated with this case.

Tucson’s Police Chief Chris Magnus issued the following statement:

“I appreciate that the video of this incident raises concerns, but it is important that we adhere to the legal requirement of due process and allow both the criminal and administrative investigations to be completed before determinations are made and further steps are taken. The department holds its members to high standards both on and off duty, and we will review this matter in light of those standards.”

